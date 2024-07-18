Liverpool fear key first team ace will leave after interest from European giants

Liverpool are going through a transition period right now after the arrival of new manager Arne Slot.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure after the end of last season, the Reds have entered a new era with a number of players expected to arrive as well as leave the club this summer.

Players like Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian have left the club after their contracts expired while a few more are set to follow them out of Anfield.

The Reds have been linked with a move for a defender and a wide-attacker, however, it remains to be seen who the club will eventually decide to sign.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool are concerned about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at the club and they fear he could leave.

The England right-back has entered the final year of his contract at the club and he has still not renewed his deal.

As per the report, European Champions Real Madrid are monitoring his situation and particularly after the departure of Klopp, they are keeping an eye on the player with a potential future move.

The player has not expressed his desire to leave the club but the Reds fear that Real Madrid can turn his head, like they have done in the past with many players.

The lure of playing for the biggest club in the world may be too good to turn down if that opportunity is presented to Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid are looking to replace right-back Dani Carvajal, who is 32-years-old now and past his best.

The Spanish giants could be interested in making a move this summer instead of waiting till next summer when Alexander-Arnold becomes a free agent.

Real Madrid encouraged to sign Liverpool right-back

Alexander-Arnold’s England teammate Jude Bellingham joined the La Liga outfit last summer and he has been hugely successful there.

The report mentions that the European Champions are confident about signing more English talent after getting encouraged by Bellingham’s success.

Chelsea right-back Reece James was also being targeted by Real Madrid last year but his injury issues have closed the door on that transfer at the moment.

Liverpool should waste no time in offering a new and improved contract to their right-back in order to push Real Madrid away.