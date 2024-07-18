Embarrassing reason why Liverpool pulled out of the Leny Yoro deal allowing Man United a free run

Lille’s brilliant centre-back, Leny Yoro, has been one of the most sought after transfers of the summer, and though Liverpool were apparently interested in bringing the player to Anfield, it’s their north west rivals, Man United, that have won the race for his services.

It wasn’t a secret that the player wanted to join La Liga champions, Real Madrid, however, Los Blancos were not forthcoming with a significant enough offer.

???? Real Madrid, also informed of Leny Yoro’s travel to Manchester to finalize his move to United. Real have always been clear: €20/25m for Yoro this summer or join as free agent in 2025. He’s now in Manchester to undergo medical at Man United. ?? pic.twitter.com/zZNEoJyeeL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2024

That apparent snub may well have made the 18-year-old think again about moving to the Santiago Bernabeu, potentially for free next summer, and allowed United to get the deal over the line.

With Arne Slot believed to want another centre-back at Liverpool, and Yoro being the perfect fit, Reds fans might be concerned as to why a deal was never forthcoming.

As Mirror note, the truth is quite the embarrassment to the club.

The outlet suggest that Liverpool believed Yoro was moving to Real Madrid and so they backed out of the deal.

Liverpool allow Man United a free run at Leny Yoro

Unlike United who continued to seize the initiative, and which has clearly eventually paid off, Liverpool walked away with their tails between their legs.

That Yoro will now be turning out for their fiercest Premier League rivals will surely only add to supporter ire.

It’s clearly a lesson in negotiation for the Reds and their owners, and they’ll not want to be blindsided again if there are any other deals to be done.

With pre-season already having started for clubs too, there’s no time to waste in the transfer market.

The 2024/25 campaign will soon be upon us, and the quicker that Liverpool can bed down their first-team squad, the better for all concerned.