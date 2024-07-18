Liverpool told they can sign in-demand Premier League star for £60m

Liverpool are still in the process of identifying their transfer targets for the summer window.

The Reds have not made any signings so far while their rivals have made some big moves in the transfer market.

Manchester United have managed to sign Joshua Zirkzee and they are close to completing the addition of defender Leny Yoro.

The Reds have lost the race to sign Lille defender Yoro but they could make a move for Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi.

According to Everton’s former chief Keith Wyness, the Palace defender will be the ideal signing for the Reds.

Wyness has told Football Insider that the Merseyside club would have to pay £60-70million to sign the centre-back, who was one of England’s best players at Euro 2024.

He said:

“I think he would be a great buy for Liverpool.

“He is exactly what they need at the back. He’s had a good Euros and is one of the players that’s come away with some respect from his efforts.

“He and Ollie Watkins are probably the two winners from the England squad that have come away with it.

More Stories / Latest News Leny Yoro: Man United capture sparks defensive headache for Real Madrid West Ham United tickets: How to buy West Ham tickets to see the Hammers at London Stadium West Ham United star offered lucrative contract to leave the London Stadium



“Guehi is a difficult one, but you could be looking at a £60-70million fee and maybe more with sell-ons.

“He’s a young talent at a good age and seems to have acquitted himself well.

“Never buy on the back of a tournament has always been my belief, but he showed himself last year to be of high enough quality to be selected for the team.

“I think he is the perfect fit for Anfield.”

Liverpool need to sign a new defender this summer

The Reds do need a partner for Virgil Van Dijk at the back and Guehi could prove to be the perfect signing for them.

Liverpool suffered defensively last season and it became clear that they need defensive reinforcements.

Their season collapsed in the final stages due to a lack of experienced presence alongside Van Dijk.

Jurgen Klopp had to rely on young defender Jarrel Quansah and that is where the Reds struggled because of Quansah’s inexperience.

The transfer fee makes complete sense considering how much Man United had to pay to sign Yoro from Lille, who was set to become a free agent in a year.