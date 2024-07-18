Liverpool star’s father confirms Real Madrid’s interest in his son

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister’s father has addressed recent rumours linking his son with a move away from Anfield.

The midfielder, who recently won the Copa America, has reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Mac Allister’s father addresses Real Madrid links

In a recent interview with Radio La Red, Mac Allister’s father acknowledged Real Madrid’s interest but insisted that the player has no intentions of leaving Liverpool, the club he joined just last season.

He said:

“Alexis is not thinking about leaving Liverpool, he has been there for a year. We know that Real Madrid is on the list. It is not easy to arrive at a club and play 40 games. Usually, you do it in 20 at the most, and Alexis is doing very well.”

While his comments seem to dismiss any immediate plans for a move, they may not provide complete reassurance for the fans.

Mac Allister joined the Merseyside club from Brighton last season and made an instant impact, becoming one of the standout players in Jürgen Klopp’s final season as manager.

Klopp was a significant factor in Mac Allister’s decision to join Liverpool, and while it is unlikely he will leave the club after just one season, the future remains uncertain.