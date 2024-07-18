Match-going Liverpool fans have been left very frustrated this week as a cyber attack has delayed their ability to purchase tickets for the first half of the Premier League season.

Tickets for home Premier League games up until the start of 2025 went on sale on Wednesday to members who had attended 13 or more league games at Anfield last season. However, that sale was postponed due to fans coming across errors on the site.

Liverpool’s initial plan was to reopen the sale later on Wednesday, but that had to be abandoned as the Merseyside club could not fix the issues on their site.

There was also meant to be a sale on Thursday morning for members who were successful in a ballot, but that was postponed as well as the 13+ members had not got access to their tickets the day before.

The entire sale has been put on hold for the time being and Liverpool will inform fans through email when it will take place.

According to The Athletic, the reason for the problems encountered was due to a cyber attack.

An investigation has now been launched to establish how the bot attack, which is a type of cyber attack that uses automated scripts, was launched into the system. The report says that it is unclear whether the motivation was simply to cause disruption or try to purchase tickets fraudulently.

Liverpool fans’ ticket frustrations are understandable

It is easy to see why Liverpool fans are frustrated with what happened on Wednesday regarding the ticket sale as many would have had to stop their working day to participate in the sale as it occurred in the morning.

In addition to this, this is not the only ticket problem supporters of the Reds have encountered this summer, as there were also issues with purchasing tickets for the Premier League club’s pre-season friendly with Sevilla at Anfield on 11 August.

It remains to be seen when the suspended sale now takes place as Liverpool continue to investigate the attack.