Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly considering his options ahead of his contract expiring at Liverpool this time next year.

The defender’s deal is set to enter into its final 12 months, and with the Reds yet to offer the full-back a renewal, speculation over his future is beginning to mount.

Rumoured to be an emerging transfer target for Real Madrid, for the first time in his Liverpool career, Alexander-Arnold, 25, is seeing his long-term future questioned.

England players believe Jude Bellingham could influence Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit

And according to a recent report from the Independent, one aspect of the impending transfer saga that could push things in Los Blancos’ favour is Alexander-Arnold’s ‘strong friendship’ with midfielder and compatriot Jude Bellingham.

The pair, who were both included in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s EUROs in Germany, are believed to have grown closer prompting ‘many’ of the Three Lions’ squad to ‘talk as if it could swing the Liverpool wing-back to Real Madrid when his contract runs out next year’.

The big worry for Liverpool will be the 25-year-old’s impending free agency. Viewed as one of the sport’s most talented players, failure to tie Alexander-Arnold down on fresh terms could see the Reds dealt a hammer blow, financially, and in the eyes of their fans, who absolutely adore the homegrown scouser.

Since his promotion to Liverpool’s senior first-team back in 2016, Alexander-Arnold, who also has 29 caps for England on his CV, has scored 19 goals and registered 81 assists in 310 games in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has lifted seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League.