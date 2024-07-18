Man City move into pole position to sign Euro 2024 top goalscorer

Man City have moved into pole position to sign RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo following recent talks over a summer transfer.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium throughout the summer as the 26-year-old had a £51m release clause in his Leipzig contract, but that expired on July 15.

The Premier League champions opted not to activate that clause, however, the Manchester club are still interested in the midfielder.

According to Football Insider, Man City are now seen as the favourites to sign Olmo during the current transfer window after recent talks regarding a summer move. The English giants face stiff competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but they should not be a problem if City decide they want the player.

Barca are looking to sign Olmo’s Spain teammate Nico Williams ahead of the new season and the Catalan club will not be able to afford both given their financial issues.

As for Bayern, the German giants have already splashed out €60m on Michael Olise and €56m on Joao Palhinha this summer, which doesn’t leave much room for another big signing.

Man City are in a very good place if they decide to move for Olmo but whether they submit an official proposal, remains to be seen.

Why are Man City interested in RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo?

Olmo is a top midfield talent and his ability to play in multiple roles makes him very attractive for managers.

The 26-year-old was one of Euro 2024’s standout performers in Germany as he helped Spain win the tournament, finishing as the joint-winner of the Golden Boot with three goals. The Spaniard’s stock is at an all-time high and there is no better time for him to make a move.

The Leipzig star has suffered with several injury issues throughout his career and this is a big reason why he hasn’t moved to a big club sooner.

Man City would be a very exciting next step for the Euro 2024 winner as Pep Guardiola would certainly take his game to the next level in Manchester.