Big blow for Man United as Saudi Arabia cool interest in unwanted £30m star

Man United have received a big blow to their transfer window plans as Saudi Arabia have cooled their interest in the Premier League club’s veteran star Casemiro.

According to Sky Sports, Saudi clubs are reconsidering making a move for the former Real Madrid star despite the midfielder being a top target for several clubs in the Middle East ahead of the current transfer window.

ESPN carried the story that talks already took place between the representatives of the Brazil international and Saudi clubs as Man United are keen to move the 32-year-old on this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr were said to be one of the teams at the front of the queue for his signature, but that now looks uncertain.

Man United are said to be looking for £30m to part ways with Casemiro, an asking price Saudi clubs are not willing to meet, reports GOAL. It looks like the Manchester club could struggle to sell the 32-year-old ahead of the new season, which would be a big blow to their transfer plans.

Man United need to sell Casemiro this summer

Man United must sell Casemiro this summer as any fee they receive for the midfielder can be put towards new signings. More importantly, they will get the Brazilain’s massive £350k-a-week wages off their books, which is far too much to be paying for what the former Real Madrid star currently offers.

The 32-year-old had an awful campaign last time around and looked like a player who has passed his best.

According to Sky Sports, Erik ten Hag is interested in bringing PSG’s Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford this summer as the Dutch coach wants to add a new midfielder to his squad and that is a deal that cannot be done without the sale of Casemiro.

It would be a big blow to the Red Devils’ plans if they can’t move the veteran star on, however, there is still a long way to go before the transfer window shuts.