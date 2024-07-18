Man United target is desperate for Old Trafford move and still waiting for them

Manchester United have edged closer to complete the signing of Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The young French defender is expected to become Man United’s second summer signing after striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils have shown their intent in the transfer window this summer and they have no intention to stop any time soon.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is waiting for Man United to make a move for him.

However, Romano reveals that the Premier League giants might need to sell some players before making a move for the Dutch defender.

Speaking on a transfer update live show on Playback, Romano said:

“Let me say that this will have an impact on Matthijs de Ligt, because obviously Manchester United now can’t spend €100 million, more than €100 million on two centre-backs without outgoings. So Man United still want to sign two centre-backs this summer.

Man United intentionally means to bring in two players in that position. But now, after Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, now they will finally (be able to) focus also on some other outgoings after Mason Greenwood.

So trying to sell some players. Matthijs de Ligt remains a strong option. Also, Jarrad Branthwaite is a player they like, but is considered almost impossible in terms of price and in terms of total package needed.

Matthijs de Ligt remains keen on a move to Manchester United, but Man United never closed the deal with Bayern because they were waiting for Leny Yoro. Now they are close to signing Leny Yoro, De Ligt keeps waiting for Manchester United.”

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for de Ligt all summer and due to his past relationship with Man United boss Erik ten Hag, a potential move to Old Trafford has been mentioned frequently.

The player is waiting for the Red Devils and they are expected to move for him soon but not before they can get rid of some players and generate funds.

Man United need to focus on sales before signing de Ligt

The likes of Mason Greenwood, Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are expected to be sold.

The signing of Yoro will have no impact on the club’s interest in de Ligt as they are determined to bring another centre-back.

They have lost Raphael Varane this summer and need an upgrade on defenders like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

It is an exciting period at Old Trafford as the club have shown their financial muscle with the signings, particularly with Yoro’s capture as they have beaten Real Madrid to his signature.