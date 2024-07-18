Manchester United have already been one of this summer’s busiest clubs.

The Red Devils recently announced their capture of striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for a reported £36.5 million fee and are on the verge of completing a £42 million deal for highly-rated Lille defender Leny Yoro.

And according to recent reports, the Premier League giants aren’t done there.

After landing their top offensive and defensive targets, United’s sporting hierarchy, overseen by new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are now expected to turn their attention to a new midfielder.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils’ attention turns to Manuel Ugarte

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has reported the next player on Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth’s wishlist is Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay International has already been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer but United are now expected to intensify their pursuit, which could, in turn, speed up exits, including Scott McTominay, who is a target for Fulham, and Casemiro, who remains heavily linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Although an agreement with the Ligue 1 giants has yet to be confirmed, the 23-year-old is thought to be keen on teaming up with Erik Ten Hag and becoming an integral part of the Dutchman’s project.

During his first 12 months in the French capital, Ugarte, who has four years left on his contract, has registered three assists in 37 games in all competitions. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Paris Saint-Germain value the midfielder at £50 million.