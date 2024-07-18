Exclusive: Man United’s Ugarte pursuit in serious danger of collapse

Paris Saint-Germain’s excellent Uruguayan midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, remains a key signing for Manchester United this summer.

CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the latest developments understand, however, that until Brazilian midfielder, Casemiro, is sold, there simply isn’t enough room in the budget.

Despite the reported interest of Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah, the Red Devils are having trouble moving Casemiro on.

Man United struggling to sell Casemiro

Al-Ittihad are also known to have received information from the 32-year-old Brazilian player’s agents, but there’s no confirmation as to whether they too will make an offer.

If none of the supposed interested parties can stump up the Red Devils apparent £35m asking price, Man United will have to keep the player as they can’t afford to terminate his contract.

In so doing, they would have to award him an eight-figure payoff as he still has two years to run on his current United deal.

Sources at the club reveal Casemiro’s representatives are in regular contact with those clubs in the Saudi Pro League, as they are likely to be the only ones willing to match the salary that the Brazilian currently enjoys at United – £350,000 per week according to Capology.

It’s entirely possible that by the time a deal has been negotiated, if United can get one over the line, that Manuel Ugarte will have been snapped up by any other party that might be interested in his services.

The only possible way to get around the impasse if it continues, is for Man United to lower their asking price for Casemiro.

That would appear to be something that the Red Devils aren’t willing to do at this juncture, so it leaves them in an awkward position on both fronts.