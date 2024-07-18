Man United considering France international as ‘low-cost option’ amid midfield uncertainty

Manchester United are engaged in a busy summer transfer window.

The Red Devils’ sporting operation, now led by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has already completed the signing of young Dutch attacker Joshua Zirkzee with highly-rated Lille defender Leny Yoro also on the verge of being unveiled.

Despite spending £36.5 million on Zirkzee and £42 million on Yoro (pending confirmation), United, according to ManchesterWorld, aren’t done there.

Set to reinforce their defensive line and attack, United’s attention is now expected to turn to their midfield. Scott McTominay and Casemiro are both candidates to leave the club before the summer deadline with Fulham strongly linked with the former and clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League monitoring the latter.

Consequently, should both players move on from Old Trafford, Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth will need to sign at least one senior midfielder. However, forced to comply with the league’s strict financial regulations, the Red Devils are expected to pursue cheaper targets, and one name thought to be under consideration is free-agent Adrien Rabiot.

The France international is a free agent after his contract with Juventus recently expired. The 29-year-old, who has been linked with United several times before in his career, is ‘viewed as a low-cost option’ for the Premier League giants and is one long-term target that could finally make the switch.

During his five years in Turin, Rabiot, who has also represented France on 48 occasions, scored 22 goals and registered 15 assists in 212 games in all competitions.