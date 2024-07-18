Crystal Palace could seek £70m for Tottenham target with Real Madrid also showing interest

Crystal Palace could see Marc Guehi depart the club this summer as several clubs, which includes Tottenham, have an eye on the England international.

The centre-back started for the Three Lions at Euro 2024 this summer and was one of the only players within Gareth Southgate’s squad that came away from the tournament with credit in the bank.

The Crystal Palace star put in some brilliant performances for England and it is even more impressive considering he missed a lot of the 2023/24 campaign through injury.

Guehi has attracted the interest of several clubs over the past year and according to Sky Sports, they include Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Newcastle, and Tottenham.

The Englishman has a contract at Selhurst Park until 2026 and therefore, Crystal Palace could seek £70m to part ways with their star defender during the current transfer window – similar to Everton’s valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite.

The London club will not want to lose another one of their best players ahead of the new season having already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, which could make obtaining Guehi very difficult for interested parties.

Do Tottenham need Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi?

Guehi has been with Crystal Palace since moving from Chelsea in 2021 and has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

It is not hard to see why clubs such as Tottenham are interested in the England international but do Spurs really need the player? Ange Postecoglou plays with only two central defenders and the Aussie coach already has Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero as his starters. Spurs even have a solid backup in Radu Dragusin.

£70m is a lot to pay for Guehi if he is going to be rotated and the England star will not want that role.

It is hard to see the defender making a move to North London this summer but many other clubs are showing an interest in the 24-year-old, as it remains to be seen if Crystal Palace are open to letting him go.