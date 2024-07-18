Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is reportedly now also a transfer target for Tottenham this summer, though he won’t be allowed to move on the cheap.

The Scotland international has struggled to establish himself as an automatic starter for Man Utd, so it could be that he’ll now look to move on in order to play more regularly, with a lot of recent transfer rumours about him emerging.

The latest club to be linked with an interest in McTominay is Tottenham, with the Sun reporting, however, that the Red Devils want as much as £40million to let him go, despite asking for more like £30m this time last year when West Ham made an offer.

McTominay could be a decent signing for Spurs, with the Sun reporting that he’s now emerging as an alternative to Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher for the north London side, as the Blues ace could now be set to see out the remainder of his contract at Stamford Bridge before leaving next year.

McTominay transfer: Is he what Tottenham need?

Although some Tottenham fans might not be that excited by McTominay, he has arguably been a bit of an unsung hero for United in recent times, and unfortunate not to get more regular guaranteed playing time.

The 27-year-old could well have a really positive impact for a club like Spurs, even if £40m perhaps looks a bit pricey for someone of his all-round profile and age.

Still, it makes sense that MUFC don’t just want to let McTominay go on the cheap, with the club in need of funds from player sales after spending big on Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, with the latter deal now looking more or less done, according to Fabrizio Romano via his Daily Briefing column.

McTominay being homegrown means United won’t want to lose out on the potential for pure profit from a Financial Fair Play perspective.