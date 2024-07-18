Michael Owen tips Newcastle man to leave for a better option

Former Newcastle striker, Michael Owen, has risked the wrath of the St. James’ Park faithful with his latest piece of advice.

The Toon Army heartily sang Owen’s name from the terraces when he partnered Alan Shearer up front during the mid to late 2000s.

However, they might think twice about doing so now after his comments regarding Eddie Howe and the England job.

Michael Owen wants Eddie Howe to manage England

“I would love it,” Owen was reported as saying by Newcastle World (subscription required), in answer to whether he would like to see Howe take on the national team role.

In a different context, those same words, when uttered by Kevin Keegan, galvanised the Geordies, however, Owen is likely to have alienated himself even more after throwing support behind the idea that Howe would somehow be better off with England.

Howe had previously told reporters that he would miss the day to day running of being involved with a club, and that answer was in response to a hypothetical question because Gareth Southgate was still in position at that point.

Now that he’s gone, Howe might have a different view, particularly if he’s led to believe that he won’t get asked a second time.