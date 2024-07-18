Newcastle United offered the chance to sign Miguel Almiron upgrade

Barcelona star Raphinha is open to a move to the Premier League as he feels his playing time will be limited next season.

According to HITC, the former Leeds United fan favourite has decided that he would be open to return to the Premier League.

The Catalans are targeting a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer after the young winger impressed in action for Spain at the Euros.

Williams scored Spain’s opening goal in the final against England to finish off his impressive Euro 2024 campaign.

With the Spanish giants looking to deploy Williams on one wining and his Spain teammate Lamine Yamal on the other wing, Raphinha feels his playing time will be limited and in order to get more opportunities to play, he will have to leave the club.

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing the Brazilian international.

The report has mentioned that Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United have all been spoken to regarding the potential transfer of the right-winger.

The La Liga club would demand a fee of around £50 million for the pacey winger, who has prior experience in the Premier League when he was on the books of Leeds United.

The player likes playing in England and wants to make a move back to the Premier League, despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Raphinha would be the perfect signing for Newcastle United

Newcastle would be an ideal destination for Raphinha as the Magpies are looking to add a right-winger to their attack and the Barcelona player would fit well into that role.

Eddie Howe is keen to sell Miguel Almiron this summer and signing Raphinha would be a huge upgrade on the current Newcastle player.

The Magpies have signed Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos this summer so far and they plan to continue their spending to address more issues in their squad.