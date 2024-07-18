Paris Saint-Germain are advancing in talks over the transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku would likely be the main target for the Serie A giants to replace him.

That’s according to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, with the Italian journalist stating that PSG are working on signing Osimhen, even if there could still be some issues in the potential deal.

Although the Nigeria international seems happy to make the move to the French capital, where he’d be reunited with Luis Campos, who was with him at Lille a few years ago, it remains to be seen if the clubs can reach an agreement.

Osimhen clearly won’t come cheap, but he certainly seems an ideal signing to bolster the PSG attack after Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid on a free transfer, so it might be worth breaking the bank for this big name.

Napoli won’t want to lose a big talent like Osimhen, but Lukaku could surely be a fine replacement, with the Chelsea flop recovering from a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge with some strong loan spells at Inter Milan and Roma.

Osimhen transfer latest as PSG advance in talks

“Victor Osimhen is really open to making the move to Paris. Luis Campos was also the director at Lille when Osimhen was there, so this is an important factor, and so far the conversations with the Napoli striker’s agents have been very positive,” Romano said.

“The contract for Osimhen is not expected to be a problem, but similarly to the Neves story, the negotiation between PSG and Napoli will be important … PSG want to pay under Osimhen’s release clause, and so conversations are ongoing.

“So, the situation is that PSG are advancing in talks with the player, he’s open to joining PSG. PSG want to negotiate but we know it’s never easy with Napoli. For sure, the priority for Osimhen is to leave Napoli and this is the intention. PSG are on it, in case Osimhen leaves Napoli will surely go for Romelu Lukaku as his replacement.”