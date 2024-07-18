Opinion: Pep Guardiola will tarnish his legacy forever if he takes the England job

Alongside Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola is arguably the best manager that English football has ever seen.

In terms of legacy, it could be argued that the Catalan will have left more of a mark on the game in this country more generally than Fergie, whose fingerprints are all over Old Trafford.

Both masters of their craft, Guardiola has seen a shift in how football is played in both Spanish and German football too.

Pep Guardiola must reject England job if offered

His legacy isn’t in question, but news that the Football Association are prepared to wait a year for him in order that he becomes the long term replacement for Gareth Southgate (Independent) threatens that.

The job is a poisoned chalice.

It’s taken the best part of six decades for English football to be considered back amongst the elite internationally, but even then the country has had to be content with second best – at best.

Forever the bridesmaid, always the bride.

The mentality at international level in England is all wrong, and that can be seen by how supposed world-beating players for their individual clubs turn into average players for the Three Lions.

Two cases in point during Euro 2024 were Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Lauded by the press as being amongst England’s best players, apart from a couple of goals the pair did nothing all tournament.

Pep would have to change the entire culture at St. George’s Park, and the staid and stuffy executives at the FA aren’t for turning.

If he wants to preserve what is a richly deserved legacy, then he simply has no choice. He cannot accept the overtures from an increasingly desperate Football Association who are light years behind their European counterparts.