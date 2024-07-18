Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has said he’s expecting more activity in the transfer market following the club’s 5-1 win against Hearts in their first pre-season game on Wednesday evening.

Spurs will be looking to strengthen their squad over the summer having missed out on Champions League football to Aston Villa last season.

The north London club have already signed talented teenager Archie Gray, whilst Timo Werner’s loan has been extended, and young midfielder Lucas Bergvall has also arrived.

Postecoglou expecting more transfer activity

The club got their pre-season preparations off to a perfect start by beating ScottishHearts 5-1 as Postecoglou fielded a strong side with Son Heung-min, James Maddison, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and new signing Archie Gray all starting.

Spurs no doubt need to add more reinforcements if they are to stand a chance of getting back into the Champions League next season, and they are believed to be in the market for a striker with Jonathan David and Ivan Toney linked with moves.

Postecoglou was asked after the game about transfers and said he had no doubt there would be a couple more additions before the window closes.

“Like I said, nothing’s really changed, I’m comfortable,” he told reporters.

“We’ve got a strategy in place about what we want to do.

“I’m really happy with the two lads we’ve brought in, both obviously very talented but more importantly really ambitious.

“They’re not here to ease their way in, they want to play and I think that’s great.

“They’ve brought a good energy to the group and no doubt there will be a couple more additions but I’m comfortable with where we’re at.”

Spurs are also looking to sell a number of players before the window closes with the club reportedly open to offers for the likes of Richarlison and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, whilst a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is still a possibility.