Premier League manager has been tracked by FA for years and is on shortlist to replace Southgate

The process to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager appears to have already begun in earnest, and one Premier League candidate in particular has apparently been tracked for years.

After coming so close yet to winning a major trophy but failing at the final hurdle yet again, Southgate’s disappointment will be palpable, however, he can leave safe in the knowledge that he has altered the course of the national team for the better.

FA looking at Ange Postecoglou to replace Gareth Southgate

Old wounds still remain and in many respects the job is a poisoned chalice, however, the Three Lions are consistently challenging at the business end of tournaments now, so whomever comes in his stead can take their cue from what’s worked for Southgate and hone it a little more.

According to The Independent (subscription required), Tottenham Hotspur’s brilliant manager, Ange Postecoglou, is a person of interest, and the outlet note that FA technical director, John McDermott, has followed the Australian’s career with interest for a number of years.

Certainly, the way in which he’s transformed the North Londoners has got everyone sitting up and taking notice, but given how well he did at Celtic previously, no one should really be surprised.

Whether Postecoglou would consider moving on again so soon, particularly to a job which appears to have chewed up and spat out some of the best managers in the world, is a moot point at this stage.

Once the Football Association have drawn up their shortlist of names, they’ll be able to whittle it down one by one based on a number of factors and criteria.

Should Postecoglou be their choice, the FA will then need to set about trying to persuade the manager that the role is right for him, and Daniel Levy in terms of compensation.

Neither conversation is likely to be easy.