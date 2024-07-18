Manchester United are interested in Adrien Rabiot and French football expert Jonathan Johnson has suggested he could be on his way to the Premier League after leaving Juventus.

CaughtOffside recently reported on the desire of Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag to sign Rabiot this summer, and it seems Johnson expects there’s a chance this could happen as clubs in England will be keen on low-cost options like this, while it seems Rabiot himself could be open to playing in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after deciding not to renew with Juventus, and, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Johnson gave his insight into the player’s future after also discussing the Red Devils’ move for another French talent in the form of Leny Yoro.

While Johnson didn’t specifically mention United, it seems likely that they’re one of the English clubs who might be keen to avoid over-spending this summer, while they also have an obvious need to bring in an upgrade on inconsistent midfield players like Casemiro and Scott McTominay, while Sofyan Amrabat’s future is also unclear after an unconvincing loan spell last season.

Rabiot transfer: Premier League next for France midfielder?

“Adrien Rabiot is now out of contract with Juventus and has been linked with clubs in the Premier League in the past. He’s a rare free agent with proven quality, and in a market where there doesn’t appear to be much good value knocking about, it has to be said, so I think he’s a good option for any clubs out there who are looking to budget,” Johnson said.

“Rabiot is attracting interest, and there have been clubs keen to bring him back to England after he had a spell at Manchester City as a youngster, which many people might have forgotten. Still, I think he’ll take his time, as he’s entitled to a bit of a holiday after a long run with France in the Euros.

“Despite some speculation, I didn’t think Rabiot would make a decision whilst being at the Euros, and that’s proven to be the case. Now he still has some time to make up his mind as he doesn’t have a set pre-season to return to, so let’s see what offers he receives, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up moving to the Premier League, especially as so many of the clubs there are having to think about how to approach the market sensibly due to potential PSR infringements.”