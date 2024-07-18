Ligue 1 side interested in ending 25-year-old’s torrid time at Chelsea

Ligue 1 club RC Lens are interested in signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea this summer as the French club look to end the defender’s torrid time at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old joined the London club in 2020 as part of a deal with Nice but was immediately sent on loan to FC Porto.

The centre-back was given the chance to prove himself during the 2021/22 campaign, which was his best season with the Premier League club, as he went on to feature in 21 games for Chelsea. However, Sarr failed to impress and was loaned out to Monaco for the following campaign.

Last season was a disaster for the 25-year-old as he played no competitive matches for Chelsea and spent the entire campaign training with the Blues’ Under-21 side.

The French star has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025 and if the West London outfit want to receive a fee for the player, they will have to sell him over the coming weeks.

Luckily for the Premier League club, there is interest in Sarr from France as RC Lens eye a move for the centre-back.

RC Lens considering summer move for Chelsea’s Malang Sarr

Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens have concrete interest in Sarr with initial talks having already taken place, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are open to letting the defender leave but a move to Lens depends on the player and what he wants for his career. The 25-year-old has a big decision to make as this next transfer could make or break his career.

A move to Lens would be good for both parties as Les Sang et Or are a competitive club in France and the Ligue 1 side would be getting a player with experience in the league.