Rodrigo De Paul appears to hit out at Fofana for calling out Enzo on social media for the racist celebration video

Rodrigo De Paul appears to have slammed Chelsea star Fofana for calling out teammate Enzo Fernandez on social media after the recent racism controversy.

The Argentina players were embroiled in a racism storm after they were filmed singing a song about the French players of African heritage.

The video went viral and it was not well received by the footballing world. Among the first few to react to it was Chelsea’s French defender Wesley Fofana.

He shared the video on his X account with the caption, “Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.”

Enzo’s Argentina teammate Rodrigo de Paul has now criticised the action of Fofana and suggested that he should have taken it to him directly rather than posting on the social media.

Speaking on the issue with OLGA, he said (as translated by AlbicelesteTalk):

“I understand that people who have suffered from racism might not like it. But I think if any of Enzo’s teammates feel offended, the way is to call him, not post it on social media.

“I think there’s malice in this; they’re trying to make it something it’s not. It’s very strange, like kicking someone when they’re down.

“Unfollowing him seems pointless to me. You can call him and say ‘this isn’t okay, why don’t you post a message apologizing?’, and the issue ends there.”

This controversy has taken the spotlight away from Argentina’s remarkable second consecutive Copa America win.

The World Cup winners’ recent actions have brought shame upon themselves and revealed a disturbing side of the team’s culture.