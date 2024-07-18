Man City announce first signing of the summer with £21m star “excited” to work with Guardiola

Man City have announced the signing of Savio from Troyes with the winger being the Premier League champions’ first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian is moving to the Etihad Stadium as part of a £21m deal, which could rise to £33.6m if certain add-ons are met, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Savio has signed a five-year deal with City valid until 2029 and the 20-year-old is one star the Manchester club are putting the future of their club in the hands of.

The winger is coming off the back of a very impressive campaign in Spain with Girona, where he featured in 41 matches, producing 11 goals and 10 assists as the Catalan club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

There is a lot of competition on the wings at Man City and the 20-year-old is expected to be a backup throughout his first campaign. Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden will all be ahead of the Brazilian, but it is up to him to impress Pep Guardiola.

Savio “excited” to work with Pep Guardiola at Man City

Having completed his move to Man City, Savio admitted that he is excited to work with Man City manager Pep Guardiola, labelling the Spanish coach “one of the greatest coaches ever”.

“I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners. Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me,” the Brazilian told Man City’s media team.

“I’m excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more.

“I had an amazing time in Spain and I’m looking forward to a new challenge of playing in the Premier League and alongside some of the best players in the world.

“I can’t wait to meet the fans and my new team-mates and hopefully be a part of bringing more success to City.”