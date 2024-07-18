Silver lining for Leeds as player rejects move to league champions

Leeds received a bit of good news amongst the gloom enveloping Elland Road after it was revealed that Rasmus Kristensen had rejected a move to FC Midtjylland.

However, the Yorkshire club’s joy could be short-lived.

Kristensen, 26, who was on loan at Serie A giant, Roma, for the 2023/24 season, is set to secure another loan move, this time to Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Tipsbladet.

Rasmus Kristensen set to leave Leeds on loan again

Though getting his salary off the books for another year might satisfy the money men at the club, there’s an argument that with so many players leaving the club this summer, having Kristensen to call upon will have been a bonus for Farke.

As with last summer, when the comings and goings from Elland Road didn’t stop throughout the window, the German will need to roll with the situation and hope that come match day one of the 2024/25 season, he has a starting XI and a squad to compete with the very best in the division once more.