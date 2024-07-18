Richarlison is facing an uncertain at Spurs.

The Brazilian forward is reportedly a top summer target for some of Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest clubs.

According to a recent report from Fichajes, the 27-year-old is wanted by Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah with both clubs ‘preparing sizeable’ offers for the South American.

Having joined from Everton in 2022 in a deal worth a whopping £60 million (Sky Sports), this summer could be the perfect opportunity for Daniel Levy to recoup a large amount of the forward’s fee.

Spurs transfer news: Richarlison to Saudi?

And with three years left on Richarlison’s contract, Spurs will soon have a big decision to make — offer a renewed deal, or encourage bids with a view to selling permanently.

Although the forward’s feelings towards taking on a new challenge in the Middle East has not been reported, Spurs are believed to have already drawn up a shortlist of possible replacements.

Lille’s Jonathan David, valued at around £25 million, is top of Ange Postecoglou’s list with Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez also under consideration.

As for Richarlison — should the 27-year-old depart London, Spurs will have a void to fill.

Since joining two years ago, the flamboyant forward, who has represented Brazil on 48 occasions, has scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in 66 games in all competitions.