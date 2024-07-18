Big boost for Tottenham as Brentford slash Ivan Toney asking price by 50%

Tottenham have been handed a big boost by Premier League rivals Brentford as the Bees have slashed their asking price for star striker Ivan Toney by 50%.

The England international is expected to move on from the Gtech Community Stadium during the current transfer window as the forward has just one year remaining on his contract and is not going to sign a new deal with the London club.

This situation attracted a lot of interest from Premier League clubs as Arsenal and Chelsea considered a move for Toney in January. However, Brentford placed a £100m price tag on the 28-year-old, which scared the London giants away.

The Daily Mail now reports that this asking price has now been halved with Brentford willing to accept less than £50m for Toney.

Tottenham and West Ham are believed to be the only two clubs left in the race for the Englishman and if that is true, this is a huge boost for both London clubs as they could acquire one of the Premier League’s best marksmen for a good price ahead of the new campaign.

Ivan Toney would be the perfect replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham

Having lost Harry Kane last summer to Bayern Munich, Tottenham never replaced their greatest-ever goalscorer in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Toney would be a great option as he has a lot of similar qualities to his England teammate. The 28-year-old is a lethal goalscorer and is very intelligent in how he brings teammates into play with his ability to link things up.

The striker has proven over the last few years to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League and signing him for potentially less than £50m could prove to be one of the signings of the summer for Spurs if they decide to make a move for the Brentford star.