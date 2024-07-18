Tottenham are set to intensify interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Spurs are ready to step up their efforts to sign the England international, according to GiveMeSport.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is eyeing three new signings at the club this summer and he has identified the Chelsea midfielder as his target.

Spurs have already completed the signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United to strengthen their midfield and add depth.

Chelsea are demanding a fee of £50m to let the midfielder leave Stamford Bridge.

However, the North London club have no intention to pay more than £35m for the midfielder who will become a free agent next summer.

Chelsea want a fee similar to the one Manchester United paid to sign Mason Mount last summer, who was also in his last year of the contract at the club.

As per the report, Tottenham are willing to pay a similar fee to sign Gallagher as the one they paid for James Maddison when they signed him from Leicester City last summer.

The Tottenham manager is looking for new additions to his squad with a midfielder and wide-attacker his priority.

Spurs narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League last season and they are now ready to challenge the Premier League status quo again for a place in Europe’s elite competition.

Tottenham face competition to sign Conor Gallagher

Atletico Madrid are Tottenham’s competitors in the race to sign Gallagher and they had a bid of £20m plus bonuses rejected for the midfielder last month.

Aston Villa had also shown interest in signing the Chelsea midfielder but they have since turned their attention to Everton’s Amadou Onana and they are set to complete a move for him.

Gallagher was one of Chelsea’s best players last season and his contribution on both ends of the pitch was crucial for the Blues.

At Spurs, the midfielder can provide them energy and athleticism in the middle of the park, something they desperately need.