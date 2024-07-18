Transfer news: Leny Yoro to Man Utd one of the signings of the summer, Neves to PSG, and more

This article was originally published on the Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Jonathan Johnson’s exclusive transfer articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Leny Yoro could go down as the signing of the summer – Real Madrid will live to regret letting Man United get him

Leny Yoro is heading to Manchester United and it’s certainly a somewhat unexpected destination for him. It’s a very interesting transfer and I think Lille will be happy with the money they’re getting, which will be €50m plus add-ons.

Of course, everybody knows that Yoro prioritised a move to Real Madrid over any other destination, including PSG, so I think we can say with confidence that going to Man United was not his first choice, but I think it’s an interesting move that could really pay off in the long run for United.

I’ve drawn parallels between Yoro and Raphael Varane in the past and I think he really is one of the most talented players of his generation, so I think United have got a really good deal here. And of course he’s actually replacing Varane, so it’s really an upgrade by bringing in almost a younger version of the older, past his peak version of Varane that we saw at Old Trafford.

It’s a good capture for United, but also a good deal for Lille who needed to sell. It’s a blow for PSG, who would’ve loved to make him a key part of their team going forwards, and a crucial long-term part of their defence. It will be interesting to see now how Yoro will settle in with the culture in the UK, but at the same time you look at this United squad and it’s impossible to see this as much of a gamble – he should walk straight into that starting XI.

While it’s a challenge for Yoro, he’s also joining a team where it’s hard to see them doing much worse than they did last season. I think Erik ten Hag is fortunate in many ways to have received this second chance, but I think Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee are interesting signings, and Yoro in particular has the potential to be one of the best deals of the summer anywhere in the transfer window – I’m really confident that United have got hold of a quality player and maybe Real Madrid will regret that as they had a clear run at his signature but weren’t able to put together the financial package necessary to beat United to his signature.

What next for Didier Deschamps and France?

The FFF have decided to continue with Didier Deschamps as manager of the French national team for the remainder of his contract, which runs until after the 2026 World Cup. However, that doesn’t mean that Deschamps will definitely stay on – at the moment, Deschamps is considering his future and will have a discussion with Philippe Diallo, the head of the FFF in the coming days.

Until the outcome of that meeting is known, there won’t be much in the way of speculation as everyone knows who will succeed Deschamps if he decides to step aside or is sacked for whatever reason, and that’s Zinedine Zidane.

Despite his success in winning the World Cup in 2018, I think there is now the growing sense that Deschamps could be doing more with this France side, particularly in terms of the style of football being played. The defence-first approach has brought some results, and helped France get to the semi-finals of Euro 2024, but after defeat in the Euro 2016 final, the 2022 World Cup final and an unexpected early exit in Euro 2020, there is still some feeling of disappointment, even if the blame can’t all be laid on Deschamps.

It’s difficult to imagine Deschamps deciding to step aside now, but it could perhaps be realistic that he’ll communicate the intention to leave after 2026, regardless of the result. Then again, you look at what happened with Gareth Southgate and England, he decided pretty quickly after the tournament that it was time to go, so maybe Deschamps will also decide it’s time to step aside. I imagine, however, that he’d probably find it very difficult to get back into work at club level – if he stays until 2026 that’s another two years after a very long time out of the club game.

It’s a big decision for Deschamps, so let’s see what decision he comes to after his talks with Diallo.

Joao Neves to PSG could mean midfielder sales

Joao Neves to PSG looks to be accelerating at the moment, with PSG stealing a march on other European competitors. PSG are now in a better position to understand what kind of budget they’re working with the TV rights deal now resolved, and so they can now work on the players at the top of their wish list.

As Fabrizio Romano reported in his column earlier today, PSG are looking to negotiate a deal with Benfica, with Neves happy to make the move to the Parc des Princes. It’s now down to the two clubs to reach an agreement, with Benfica insisting on their €120m release clause for Neves.

Of course we know they’re set to miss out on Leny Yoro, who was a priority target, and they don’t want to let Neves pass them by in the same way. If you look at the PSG midfield at the moment, they’ve got Fabian Ruiz, who has just had an excellent Euro 2024 with Spain, then there’s Gabriel Moscardo who’s coming in after injury, so giving Luis Enrique a new option. Logically, it seems like Neves would be completing a midfield three alongside Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery, but there are quite a few options in that area of the pitch.

Obviously there’s scope for Enrique to tinker with his tactics a bit and try new systems, but it could also be that one of those names moves on. Neves is an exciting talent, though, and I can see him becoming a key part of a midfield trio.

Julian Alvarez could work out as a cheaper alternative to Victor Osimhen for PSG

PSG have also been linked with Julian Alvarez and I can see why as he’s an interesting profile, capable of playing as a central striker or out wide, or even moonlighting as a makeshift no.10.

Still, whether it ends up being Alvarez or Victor Osimhen, it will be very difficult to replace the star power of Kylian Mbappe. I’d also be very interested to see what deals like this mean for PSG in terms of which of their current players they feel they can do without. There’s already been talk of a potential move away for Marco Asensio, who’s been linked with Besiktas, while Randal Kolo Muani has been linked with Atletico Madrid.

I don’t, however, see a world in which PSG separate with Goncalo Ramos yet as he did show signs of getting back to his best in the latter stages of last season. I think Asensio or Kolo Muani, and perhaps Carlos Soler as well, would be the most likely options that PSG would consider parting with.

So I think Alvarez is definitely a player PSG could be interested in if he’s available, but I think in order for him to get out of Manchester City now, he would have to force that move. It could be that there’s frustration that he’s only got a bit-part role at City, even if that’s behind Erling Haaland. After a good summer at Copa America maybe he now feels it’s time to go somewhere where he can be the undoubted first choice attacking option, or at least one of the first choice attacking options.

The Osimhen links gain strength, however, so it may be that Alvarez is one to keep an eye on in case PSG are priced out of a move for the Napoli striker.

Adrien Rabiot leaves Juventus – Premier League next?

Adrien Rabiot is now out of contract with Juventus and has been linked with clubs in the Premier League in the past. He’s a rare free agent with proven quality, and in a market where there doesn’t appear to be much good value knocking about, it has to be said, so I think he’s a good option for any clubs out there who are looking to budget.

Rabiot is attracting interest, and there have been clubs keen to bring him back to England after he had a spell at Manchester City as a youngster, which many people might have forgotten. Still, I think he’ll take his time, as he’s entitled to a bit of a holiday after a long run with France in the Euros.

Despite some speculation, I didn’t think Rabiot would make a decision whilst being at the Euros, and that’s proven to be the case. Now he still has some time to make up his mind as he doesn’t have a set pre-season to return to, so let’s see what offers he receives, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up moving to the Premier League, especially as so many of the clubs there are having to think about how to approach the market sensibly due to potential PSR infringements.