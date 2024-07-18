Video: Future Man City ace breaks all-time MLS stat, erases Freddy Adu from record books

Freddy Adu’s name has finally been wiped from football’s history books as a future Man City star, Cavan Sullivan, took his record as the youngest player to debut in MLS.

Sullivan came on in the 85th minute of his side Philadelphia’s match against New England, replacing hat-trick hero, Tai Baribo.

Just 14 years of age, Sullivan broke the record by virtue of being 13 days younger than Adu, who shook the football world when he burst onto the scene many years ago.

Adu’s spiral downwards ever since is a lesson for Cavan Sullivan to be acutely aware of as he makes his way in the game.

??? 14 year old talent Cavan Sullivan enters the pitch for the first time in MLS. He’s 13 days younger than Freddy Adu, record broken as the youngest ever to debut in MLS. Manchester City have already signed Cavan for the future. ??pic.twitter.com/s6Gt5zsq70 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2024

Pictures from Apple TV via Fabrizio Romano official X account