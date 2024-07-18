Video: Man United’s Mason Greenwood lands in Marseille ahead of move

Mason Greenwood’s story with Man United is soon to be over, with another chapter in his career about to be written at Ligue Un giants, Marseille.

After a brilliant season on loan at Getafe in 2023/24, there had been speculation as to where the youngster would end up next.

As CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, noted on his official X account, Greenwood landed in Marseille overnight, and he was welcomed by a crowd letting off flares and chanting his name.

Pictures via Fabrizio Romano official X account

