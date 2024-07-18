West Ham fear deadly duo could be on their way out of the club

With Julen Lopetegui installed as new West Ham first-team coach, exciting times could be ahead at the London Stadium.

Though David Moyes got the Hammers into Europe for three seasons in a row, his style of football was never really appreciated by the Irons faithful.

Knowledge that the Spaniard prefers a more attacking, front-foot way of playing should certainly see initial buy in from those that pay their hard-earned each week, and Lopetegui’s brief will remain simple.

Play attractive, winning football.

West Ham concerned that Kudus and Paqueta could leave

That might be easier said than done if both Mo Kudus and Lucas Paqueta leave for the Saudi Pro League, however.

According to TeamTalk, Al Nassr have contacted the agents of both players to understand the conditions they would need to meet to ensure the pair make the move from the best league in the world to the 68th best (TeamForm).

With money seemingly no object to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) who are bankrolling the Pro League, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that the Hammers hierarchy are worried.