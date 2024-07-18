West Ham in talks to sign first team Man United ace in a cut-price deal

West Ham United are looking to sign Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer in a bargain deal.

According to talkSPORT, Man United are eager let Wan-Bissaka leave this summer and are seeking a price of more than £15 million.

Only one year remains on Wan-Bissaka’s contract with United, who would rather sell him this summer than risk losing him for nothing at the end of the 2024–2025 campaign.

The Hammers are eager to strengthen their defense this summer and are moving forward with talks with Man United in order to finalise a deal.

Since the arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers are looking to bolster their squad in all the positions.

West Ham have completed three signings in Max Guilherme, Max Kilman and Wes Foderingham.

They have signed an attacking midfielder, a centre-back and a goalkeeper. Now they want to sign a full-back in order to address a key issue facing their squad.

Man United are set to make a loss on the defender they signed from Crystal Palace but a move away from the club is best for the player and both the clubs involved.

The Red Devils are currently close to finalising a move for Lille defender Leny Yoro and a sale would free up their wage bill and help in generating funds for their transfer business.

Wan-Bissaka’s career has not progressed at Old Trafford, despite some promising signs and the Red Devils are now looking to make an attacking addition in the right-back position.

Man United defender will strengthen West Ham backline

The Hammers would be getting a solid defender who will either start above Vladimir Coufal or fight with him for a place in the starting line up.

Man United are focusing on sales now after competing the signing of Joshua Zirkzee and getting closer to welcome Yoro.

The likes of Mason Greenwood, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Scott McTominay are all expected to be sold by the Premier League giants.