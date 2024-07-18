According to TEAMtalk, West Ham United could find it difficult to hold onto Mohammed Kudus due to interest in his services from wealthy clubs.

Two Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing the top player from West Ham United.

Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad, two wealthy Saudi Pro League teams, have expressed interest in the Ghanaian winger and are offering him a deal at an incredible £212,000 per week.

PIF officials reportedly contacted Kudus’ entourage a few weeks ago to enquire about his interest in moving to Saudi Arabia, as per the report.

Kudus had a fantastic debut season in the Premier League with West Ham after joining the team last summer from Ajax.

In the Premier League alone, the 23-year-old attacker tallied eight goals and six assists.

West Ham, who paid £38 million to sign Kudus only a year ago, will be motivated to hold onto their valuable asset.

As mentioned in the report, Kudus has communicated to the Middle Eastern teams his intention to stay at the London Stadium for the upcoming season.

The Hammers cannot afford to lose an important player like Kudus this summer.

They are ready to enter a new era under manager Julen Lopetegui and and the manager will be keen to keep the core of the club together ahead of the new season.

West Ham United cannot afford to lose Mohammed Kudus

Along with Jarrod Bowen, Kudus is West Ham’s most important player and his ability to score as well as create will be hard to find for the Hammers in the market.

Kudus is the latest Premier League player being eyed by the Saudi Pro League clubs.

Some of the league’s biggest stars including Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Alisson and Mohamed Salah are all on the wish list of the cash rich Middle East clubs.

The financial muscle possessed by the Saudi clubs is impossible to match in the current football scenario.