Lille centre-back Leny Yoro has reportedly passed the second part of his medical ahead of finalising his transfer to Manchester United.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column earlier today, Fabrizio Romano provided details of Yoro’s imminent move to Man Utd for an initial fee of €50m, with potential add-ons to come later, and now the journalist has taken to X, formerly Twitter, with another update on the 18-year-old’s situation.

See below for Romano’s latest post on Yoro, as he says the Frenchman has now passed the second part of his medical with the Red Devils today, with surely only a few more formalities now before this can be made official…

?? Leny Yoro has passed also second part of medical tests at Manchester United today. ??? https://t.co/fD4cNm4IxP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2024

Yoro looks a hugely exciting signing for United, with the teenager already firmly establishing himself as one of the world’s top talents with some commanding defensive performances in Ligue 1.

United needed a top defender like this to come in, and fans can be excited that this is now nearly done.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson was full of praise for Yoro as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column earlier today, describing the France Under-21 international as having the potential to be one of the best deals of the entire summer for any club.

MUFC needed to tighten up at the back after a pretty dire campaign last term, with Raphael Varane also since departing Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, meanwhile, are surely not quite good enough to be long-term options in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI, so Yoro could end up being an important upgrade for both the present and future of the team.