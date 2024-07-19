Exclusive: Adrien Rabiot wants Premier League switch, many clubs interested

Now that the European Championship has concluded, confirmation has arrived that Adrien Rabiot will leave Juventus. He has not accepted their new proposal and has already left the club as a free agent.

At 29 years of age, the midfielder has the opportunity of earning himself one more big move, and it would appear that there are no shortage of clubs willing to sign him.

A mix of elegance and steel, Rabiot is the consummate modern midfielder, and will surely improve whichever team he joins next.

Adrien Rabiot wants Premier League switch

It’s an open situation at the moment, though it seems there’s only one destination where Rabiot wants to ply his trade from next season.

“Since June, Rabiot was expected to leave Juventus and it’s now been confirmed” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“His mother Veronique spoke to 5/6 clubs in recent weeks, and they’re keeping all the options open.

“I don’t want to mention all the clubs because it’s a really long list and some of them are not even concrete at the moment… it’s just talks.

“For sure, the dream of Adrien Rabiot is Premier League football, so let’s see if he gets the proposal he wants.”

Given his stature and the physical manner in which he plays football, there’s a belief that the Frenchman will be right at home in the hustle and bustle of the English top-flight.

Unlike many foreigners who are perhaps overawed by the Premier League, Rabiot’s skill set would be perfectly at home there, and as he showed in the Euros, he will dictate the tempo of matches from the middle of the park.

As both a protector of the back four, and a marauding presence going forward, Rabiot will be a fine addition to whichever team presents him with the best offer.