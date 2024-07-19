Exclusive: Arsenal’s pursuit of €50m talent under threat as negotiations hit standstill

Arsenal looked on course to wrap up a deal for Bologna and Italy star Riccardo Calafiori very quickly this summer but that transfer is now under threat as negotiations are at a complete standstill.

The Gunners have agreed personal terms with the centre-back as the Italian is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the new season, however, an agreement over a transfer fee was never reached.

According to Matteo Moretto, Bologna want a fixed fee of €50m with bonuses for Calafiori but Arsenal want to do the deal for less money. The Gunners are currently suggesting a fixed fee of €45m with bonuses for the Italian, which suggests that the two clubs are not far apart in their valuations of the player.

The big factor in this transfer story is FC Basel as the Swiss club will receive 50% of any sale.

Bologna want a higher fee to compensate for this sell-on clause but Arsenal are discounting it according to Moretto. This has left the deal under threat as the transfer journalist states that negotiations are at a complete standstill.

Arsenal and Bologna at a standstill over Riccardo Calafiori transfer

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has provided an update on the Calafiori situation and why the deal is taking so long to get over the line.

“For some time we’ve known that Arsenal are after Riccardo Calafiori, and while things looked like they were moving quickly at one stage, it’s not over the line yet. Calafiori has an agreement with Arsenal, but the clubs have not yet reached an agreement,” the transfer expert said.

“Bologna want a fixed fee of €50m with bonuses on top of that. Arsenal want to do the deal for less money. They are currently suggesting a deal with a fixed fee of €45m with bonuses on top of that.

“One of the key things to consider is that Basel have a percentage of the deal coming their way, so Bologna have to give some of the money from the sale to Basel. Arsenal are trying to discount the percentage that would go to Basel, but the negotiations are not advancing at the moment, they’re completely at a standstill right now. The player is on standby waiting for them to solve the issue. Let’s see what comes of it.”

It would be a shame for Arsenal should they miss out on Calafiori as the Italian would be perfect for Mikel Arteta given that he can play as a centre-back and a left-back.

The transfer is not dead in the water as of now, which leaves things open for it to be revived over the coming days and weeks.