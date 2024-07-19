With Arsenal coming so close to landing their first Premier League title in 20 years last season, it’s clear that Mikel Arteta and his staff are getting nearer to landing the coveted silverware.

The Gunners have improved season upon season under the stewardship of the Spaniard, and likely just need a tweak here and there to get them over the line at the expense of Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

That’s no easy task of course. The Cityzens have won an unprecedented four Premier Leagues in a row, and if it weren’t for Liverpool’s victory in 2020, City would have, incredibly, won the last seven English top-flight titles.

West Ham want Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson

It’s unlikely to deter Arteta, sporting director Edu, or the players that the North Londoners currently have in their stable.

Of course, in order to make room in the squad for new faces, some players need to be moved on, whether they like it or not.

It’s something that Arteta has become something of a master at, right back to easing the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the Emirates Stadium exit door.

24-year-old Reiss Nelson could well be the next to make way.

“West Ham have been busy in the current transfer window and are still working as usual on several deals, including for a new striker and one more centre back,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“It’s not ‘close’ yet but for sure Reiss Nelson is expected to leave Arsenal this summer and he’s one of the names on West Ham’s list. They like him, but nothing is imminent yet as still at initial stages.”

Another Spaniard looking to make his mark in the Premier League is Julen Lopetegui, and if he can land Nelson for a reasonable fee, the player is still young enough to have a great English top-flight career ahead of him.