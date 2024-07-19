Arsenal can sign long term target for £50m as Gunners get green light for transfer

According to reports, a number of Premier League teams have been put on alert as Barcelona winger Raphinha wants to move back to England to rejoin the Premier League.

After being turned down by Raphinha, then of Leeds, two years ago, Arsenal may now sign the Brazilian winger following the approval of the player to come back to England.

HITC reports that Raphinha, who was a consistent performer under former manager Xavi, turned down the chance to leave the Nou Camp a year ago and is now eager to return to the Premier League.

Barcelona already have an established option for the right-wing position in Lamine Yamal.

Although the player is just 17-years-old, he has cemented his place in the starting line up of Barcelona and Spain.

Yamal won the young player of the tournament award at the European Championship this summer following a run of impressive performances.

Due to his emergence, the Catalan giants feel that they can ease their financial concerns by selling Raphinha this summer.

The player has been informed by the La Liga club that his playing time will be limited next season.

Barcelona are looking to reunite Yamal with his Spanish teammate Nico Williams this summer and the potential arrival of another winger will make it difficult for Raphinha to make a place for himself in the starting line up.

Due to the latest development at Camp Nou, Premier League clubs have been alerted about the possibility of signing the Brazilian international this summer.

In addition to Aston Villa, Tottenham, and Manchester United, the winger’s desire to join the Premier League has also been communicated to Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United—all of whom have previously expressed interest in the player.

In an attempt to strengthen their poor financial situation, the report goes on to say that Barcelona would seek about £50 million for the player.

Arsenal have made Barcelona winger their priority target

TEAMtalk have reported that Raphinha is Arsenal’s primary target and Mikel Arteta is keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The player would be a fine addition to the Gunners and provide them with the squad depth they need in the wide positions.

Raphinha’s ability to play in a number of positions can come in handy for the Gunners, who have still only made just one signing this summer and that is the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya.