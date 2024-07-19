Aston Villa transfer news: £100m duo highlighted as ‘more realistic’ targets than Nico Williams

Aston Villa have a ‘more realistic’ chance of signing Crysencio Summerville or Morgan Gibbs-White than Nico Williams this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Midlands club are a more attractive prospect in this summer’s transfer market than in previous years after finishing fourth in the Premier League and qualifying for the Champions League.

Villa emerged as a shock name linked to the signing of Athletic Club star Williams, who stood out as one of the players of the tournament as Spain went all the way at Euro 2024 — named Man of the Match for the 2-1 win over England in the final and named in the UEFA Team of the Tournament after notching two goals and an assist.

Unai Emery may well be on the lookout for a high-quality winger with France international Moussa Diaby heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Aston Villa to be priced out of Williams deal

However, according to Jacobs, Villa are yet to enter the race for Williams, with Barcelona and Chelsea more prominent suitors for the winger’s signature.

But even they face a battle to get a deal over the line, with high wage demands putting both clubs off.

“Aston Villa have not to date entered the race for Nico Williams,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT. Barcelona still remain the club to watch. Chelsea haven’t entirely walked away but won’t rekindle interest unless the overall package drops. They made the decision before Euro 2024 and nothing has changed since.