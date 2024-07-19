Chelsea establish contact with Premier League club to sign 22-year-old defender

Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League last season and it was expected that they would head into the transfer market for new signings.

The season before the last one, the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League.

Last season was an improvement on the season before that but it was still poor by Chelsea’s high standards.

The Blues have appointed new manager this summer in Enzo Maresca and they have started their transfer business with some impressive signings including centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

More signings are expected to join the club soon with the Blues reportedly already making contact with one of their targets.

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Chelsea have now reignited their interest in the defender and started negotiations again for a possible deal for Murillo with Nottingham Forest.

‼️ Nuovi recenti contatti tra Chelsea #CFC e Nottingham Forest #NFFC per il difensore #Murillo. Il brasiliano resta un forte obiettivo dei Blues per questa campagna acquisti. — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) July 18, 2024

As he works to rebuild the club, manager Maresca identified Murillo as a strong target.

Murillo is extremely important to Forest, but it’s unknown if Chelsea have moved on to the point of submitting an offer.

The defender’s contract with Forest expires in 2028, and they will they will demand a huge transfer fee to let him go.

Chelsea are leading Arsenal in the race to sign Murillo

Previously, the Gunners were linked with a move for the Brazilian defender. However, they have turned their attention towards Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori now.

This will give the Blues an advantage in order to seal the deal and sign another defender to sort out their shaky defense.

The west Londoners are also looking to sign a new striker in order to provide them an attacking threat that was lacking last season.

The Premier League giants have decided to add fresh faces to the squad in order to avoid the embarrassment they faced last season.