Crystal Palace preparing bid for Arsenal star after seeing Premier League rivals’ £30m offer rejected

Emile Smith Rowe is expected to leave Arsenal during the current transfer window and it is being reported that Crystal Palace are preparing a bid for the 23-year-old.

Fulham made an attempt to sign the midfielder this week as Marco Silva looks to strengthen his midfield following the departure of Joao Palhinha. Still, the Cottagers failed to convince Arsenal to sell the Englishman and have now left the door open for other clubs to enter the race.

The London club submitted an offer of around £30m plus add-ons for Smith Rowe but the Gunners rejected the proposal.

This indicates that Arsenal could seek close to the £50m mark for the 23-year-old, which is a lot for a player who has just two years remaining on his current deal and hasn’t played a lot over recent seasons.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace will now try and convince Arsenal to sell Smith Rowe as the Eagles are preparing to send a proposal.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is said to be a big admirer of the Englishman and wants the Arsenal star at Selhurst Park this season.

Are Arsenal asking too much for Crystal Palace target Emile Smith Rowe?

Smith Rowe has been with Arsenal his entire career and many thought he was on course to become a superstar following his impressive 2021/22 campaign.

However, injuries have affected his development and recent seasons have seen the 23-year-old slip down Mikel Arteta’s pecking order. The Englishman is not guaranteed many minutes at the Emirates Stadium and it would be best for the player to try a new challenge.

Smith Rowe only received 475 minutes of action last season in all competions, therefore, Arsenal’s asking price is quite high, especially when the midfielder only has two years remaining on his current deal.

The North London club may have to lower their asking price for the Englishman if they want to part ways with him this summer.

A lot of clubs will not be willing to pay over £50m for Smith Rowe as it remains to be seen what the Crystal Palace bid will be.