Crystal Palace finished in tenth place in the Premier League last season after ending their campaign in fine form under manager Oliver Glasner.

They played some of the best attacking football in the league in the last couple of months and won six of their last seven matches.

Thanks to the brilliant form of Michael Olise, who has now left to join Bayern Munich, and Eberechi Eze, the Eagles showed they are on the right track under the leadership of Glasner.

The fans are excited about next season and they are hoping to continue where they left off.

So, how do you buy tickets to watch Crystal Palace?

How to buy Crystal Palace tickets

Tickets for Crystal Palace home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Crystal Palace membership costs £25 per season.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Crystal Palace tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

What is the best resale ticket site for Crystal Palace tickets?

While some resale companies can be full of red flags, livefootballtickets.com is a super safe site that offers an unrivalled service.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases.

The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot, plus customer support that exceeds expectations.

About Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace play their home games at Selhurst Park, a football stadium located in Selhurst, in the London Borough of Croydon, England.

Wimbledon shared it from 1991 to 2003, while Charlton Athletic did the same from 1985 to 1991.

Its capacity is 25,486 and it was constructed in 1924.

Crystal Palace’s Premier League fixtures (2024/25 season)

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

18/08/2024 14:00 Brentford (A)

24/08/2024 15:00 West Ham (H)

01/09/2024 13:30 Chelsea (A)

14/09/2024 15:00 Leicester City (H)

21/09/2024 17:30 Manchester United (H)

28/09/2024 15:00 Everton (A)

05/10/2024 15:00 Liverpool (H)

19/10/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (A)

26/10/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (H)

02/11/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton (A)

09/11/2024 15:00 Fulham (H)

23/11/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (A)

30/11/2024 15:00 Newcastle United (H)

03/12/2024 19:45 Ipswich Town (A)

07/12/2024 15:00 Manchester City (H)

14/12/2024 15:00 Brighton (A)

21/12/2024 15:00 Arsenal (H)

26/12/2024 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (A)

29/12/2024 15:00 Southampton (H)

04/01/2025 15:00 Chelsea (H)

14/01/2025 19:45 Leicester City (A)

18/01/2025 15:00 West Ham United (A)

25/01/2025 15:00 Brentford (H)

01/02/2025 15:00 Manchester United (A)

15/02/2025 15:00 Everton (H)

22/02/2025 15:00 Fulham (A)

25/02/2025 20:00 Aston Villa (H)

08/03/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (H)

15/03/2025 15:00 Newcastle United (A)

02/04/2025 19:45 Southampton (A)

05/04/2025 15:00 Brighton (H)

12/04/2025 15:00 Manchester City (A)

19/04/2025 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (H)

26/04/2025 15:00 Arsenal (A)

03/05/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest (H)

10/05/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

18/05/2025 15:00 Wolverhampton (H)

25/05/2025 16:00 Liverpool (A)

