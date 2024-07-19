Eddie Howe insists he’ll stay at Newcastle on one condition amid England links

Eddie Howe has insisted he’ll remain ‘very committed’ to the Newcastle job as long as he feels ‘happy and supported’ by the club.

Howe has been heavily linked with the vacant England post after Gareth Southgate stepped down following Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Many bookmakers have made Howe the favourite. However, Newcastle CEO Darren Eales reiterated the club’s desire to keep him at St. James’ Park earlier this week.

“We’re obviously committed to him,” Eales said (via BBC Sport). “He had a multi-year extension last summer and we’re on an exciting journey. As far as we’re concerned, Eddie is the man to lead us on that.”

Howe addresses England links

Despite Eales’ insistence that Howe is going nowhere, that hasn’t stopped reporters grilling the manager himself on the England links, nor has it done much to shorten his odds of taking the job.

But for Howe himself, he has stated clearly that he is enjoying life on Tyneside and that as long as he continues to be backed by Newcastle United, he’s going nowhere.

“It is an unbelievable football club. I’m very, very proud to be the manager,” Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle from the Magpies’ pre-season training camp in Germany.

“I love the supporters, I love the players, I love the staff. So really, there has been no thought in my mind on anything else and I have been very committed to the job here.

“For me, as long as I am happy and feel supported and feel free to do the work that I love to do at Newcastle, I’ll be very happy – and I am very happy.”

As Eales mentioned, Howe only signed a long-term contract extension last summer after guiding Newcastle to the EFL Cup final and Champions League qualification.

The Magpies regressed somewhat in 2023/24, slipping to seventh in the Premier League table and missing out on European qualification altogether.

However, a spate of injuries throughout the campaign didn’t help and Howe is very much still seen as the man to lead the club forward. The 46-year-old expects to be in the dugout come the opening day of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

“Of course that is my expectation because I am the manager of Newcastle and I am very proud to be,” he responded when asked if he anticipates still being at St. James’ Park for the start of the upcoming campaign.

“But as I said, it is all about the environment I am working in. As long as that is one where I feel I can give my best, then absolutely, we will crack on and I am looking forward to next season.”