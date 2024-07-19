£60k-a-week Farke regular agrees to salary cut in order to leave Leeds

Another pre-season of upheaval is in full swing at Leeds United.

After dropping down to the Championship last season, the all whites had to shed a vast number of players as they sought to balance the books for Financial Fair Play.

Any notion that it wouldn’t happen again 12 months later was dispelled once Leeds didn’t go back up to the Premier League automatically or via the Play-Offs.

Daniel Farke has it all to do this season, perhaps more so than in 2023/24, because he’s already lost a number of the players that helped keep Leeds towards the top end of the table for most of the campaign.

The mass exodus is, unfortunately, continuing, and Junior Firpo seems so desperate to leave that he has apparently taken a pay cut on his £60,000 per week wages (Capology) in order to seal a move back to his old club, Real Betis (Ficherio).

With the current transfer window still open for another six weeks or so there’s time for Leeds to redress the balance, but with one eye always on FFP, Farke and owners, 49ers Enterprises, are going to have their work cut out to put together a winning squad.