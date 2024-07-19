Exclusive: Juventus ready to move ahead with signing €32m defender, West Ham planning new talks

Juventus are planning to move ahead with the signing of Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo but the Italian giants still face competition from West Ham.

The Serie A side are now prepared to meet Nice’s €32m asking price as they are bid admirers of the French centre-back, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Todibo’s priority is to move to Juventus this summer and that has been reaffirmed to the Italian club during a recent meeting with the player’s agent; however, West Ham continue to try and make a deal happen for the 24-year-old.

The Hammers are planning to hold new talks with the French star’s representatives to convince him to move to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside reported this week that the London club hope to sign Todibo on loan for one season with a €32m buy option attached to the deal. The defender has already been offered a contract until 2029/2030 by the Premier League outfit, leaving a decision in the player’s hands.

Juventus were previously not willing to match Nice’s €32m asking price and now that this has changed, the landscape has shifted heavily in the Serie A giants’ favour.

West Ham pushing for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo

Julen Lopetegui is keen to strengthen his West Ham defence ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as it was a major problem for the Hammers last season, with David Moyes’ side being one of the worst in the Premier League.

Todibo would be a great option to solidify the Irons’ backline as he has been a top defender in France since moving to Nice in 2021.

The 24-year-old is a very athletic and strong defender, while also being good in 1v1 situations. His style suits the Premier League and will also allow Lopetegui to push his backline further up the field as he can trust the Nice star’s recovery pace.

The French centre-back would be a great addition to the Hammers’ squad, hence why the London side are pushing, but it is now looking like Juventus have overtaken them in the race for the former Barcelona star.