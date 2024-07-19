Exclusive: Why Jorge Mendes remains important for Man United’s summer transfer business

Man United are certainly getting things done in terms of incoming transfers this summer, with some big names having already arrived at Old Trafford.

Despite looking likely to sign for AC Milan, Joshua Zirkzee was landed from Bologna, and it was a similar story for Lille’s brilliant centre-back, Leny Yoro, who had seemed to be destined for Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was clearly important in terms of negotiating the deal, and perhaps even influencing the player to move to the Premier League outfit rather than wait for Los Blancos.

Jorge Mendes is vital to Man United’s transfer business this summer

He could yet be even more influential in Man United’s transfer business this summer too.

“United already have the green light for Manuel Ugarte as a potential new midfielder, the contract has been discussed and – this is an important detail – with the same agent who takes care of Leny Yoro, Jorge Mendes,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Jorge Mendes is still a very big name, obviously, in the market, and Manchester United also have a very good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain – another important point.

“If PSG receive the right proposal this is a story that could be a concrete one in the next days, in the next few weeks.”

Should the Red Devils be able to land Ugarte, and also bring in Matthijs de Ligt who they remain in discussions with Bayern Munich for, it really would be a sensational first summer for INEOS at United.

There are one or two outgoings that also need to be made, but that won’t affect the club going after their targets.

“The exit of Casemiro remains an important part of the story, but honestly guys, I can’t confirm anything regarding rumours that United are having trouble selling him, which could cause problems on Ugarte and so on, no,” Romano added.

“Interest from Saudi in Casemiro remains but sometimes it just takes time to agree on contract, transfer fee and more.”