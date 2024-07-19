29-year-old Chelsea star waiting for Real Madrid move, Carlo Ancelotti appreciates the player

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is waiting to complete a move to Real Marid this summer but the transfer will be dictated by the future of Andriy Lunin.

The Ukrainian’s future with the La Liga champions is up in the air following his impressive campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu last season. The 25-year-old stepped up massively in the absence of Madrid’s number-one goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and was crucial in Carlo Ancelotti’s men winning the Champions League and La Liga titles.

However, despite featuring in both the Champions League quarter and semi-finals, the Ukraine international would not have been selected for the final had he been available, which has left him considering his future.

Lunin surpassed on-loan Chelsea star Kepa to be the first-choice in the absence of Courtois and it is believed that the Spanish goalkeeper wants to return to the Bernabeu.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old is waiting for a move to Real Madrid, which will be based on whether Lunin leaves or not. Ancelotti and his staff appreciated Kepa last season as he was a top professional and never complained about his role.

Lunin is attracting interest from several clubs, but it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old decides to start a new chapter this summer.

Premier League clubs are interested in Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin

No clubs have shown concrete interest in Lunin so far this summer, however, many have been linked to the Ukraine international.

According to Cadena COPE, Lunin is admired by Arsenal, who could move for the 25-year-old if Aaron Ramsdale leaves the North London club ahead of the new season. That would see the goalkeeper once again have a supporting role, which is not something the player will want.

The latest team showing interest is Chelsea, a club where a starting spot is up for grabs.

Mundo Deportivo state that an agreement for Lunin could be sped up by including Kepa as part of any potential deal to lower the La Liga champions’ €25m asking price. This could be a solution to any problems as it remains to be seen if the Blues submit an official proposal.