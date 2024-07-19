Late Amadou Onana transfer twist has Villa fans shook

It has been reported that Man Utd have tried a last minute hijack of Aston Villa’s move to sign Everton midfield player Amadou Onana.

In the summer transfer window, the Red Devils are eager to get a new midfield player, and Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain is reported to be their primary target.

Het Nieuwsblad claims that the Premier League giants are trying to hijack Aston Villa’s signing of Amadou Onana from Everton.

Onana will be undergoing his Villa medical this weekend and is still anticipated to complete his move to Villa Park.

The Everton star’s transfer is not in jeopardy, despite the Red Devils’ late bid to sign him.

Het Nieuwsblad has reported that Onana’s move to Villa Park is “almost complete.”

Man United have already completed the signing of striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro and now they are actively working hard in the transfer market to sign a new midfielder.

Umai Emery’s team have agreed to pay €60m to sign the Belgian international from Everton this summer.

The midfielder would be coming in as Douglas Luiz’s replacement at the club who has left to join Juventus.

It is a statement signing from Midlands club who will play the Champions League next season after finishing in the top four of the Premier League last season.