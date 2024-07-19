Leeds enter the race to sign Bournemouth striker in loan transfer

Leeds United have entered the race to sign Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison on loan this summer, according to reports.

Jebbison only recently joined the Cherries from relegated Sheffield United as he looks to get his career back on track following a spate of injuries.

The 21-year-old striker, who was born in Canada but is also eligible to represent England at international level, was courted by a number of Championship clubs this summer before opting to move to the Vitality Stadium.

However, with Dominic Solanke enjoying a 19-goal season in the Premier League in 2023/24, it’s unlikely Jebbison will get too many chances, with a loan the best thing for his development at this stage.

Jebbison to Leeds?

According to HITC (via GIVEMESPORT), Leeds were one of the Championship outfits interested in Jebbison — who scored three goals in 35 appearances for Sheffield United, as well as nine in 23 during a 2021/22 loan spell with Burton Albion — prior to his move to Bournemouth.

And it’s understood that Leeds could still land the striker having shown interest in bringing him to Elland Road on loan from the Cherries — although they could face competition from other Championship sides.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke will need all the reinforcements he can get as he’s under pressure to deliver in 2024/25 after the Whites lost the Championship playoff final 1-0 to Southampton — failing in their attempt to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.